December 15, 2024
I’m First African Artist To Receive Bet Award On Stage – Ice Prince

Contrary to rumours making rounds on social media, Nigerian singer, Ice Prince, has clarified that he was the first African artist to receive a BET on stage at the award ceremony, not Davido.

Sunday Telegraph reports that until recent years, African artists were previously awarded backstage at the BET award ceremony.

In a recent episode of ‘Listening’, Ice Prince, who won the Best International Act, Africa Award in 2013, claimed that he was the one who broke the jinx, not Davido, who was mistakenly credited by fans.

He said: “I am the first African artiste to go on a BET stage and receive an award solo… When you guys talk about it, you guys give that credit to Davido.”

However, Davido captured attention with his acceptance speech at the BET Awards in 2018 after winning the Best International Act award.

During the speech, he called for greater collaborations between US and African musicians.

