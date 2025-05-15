I’m Far From Quitting As Man Utd Coach –Amorim

Share

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he has no intention of walking out on the club.

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s Premier League defeat by West Ham, Amorim said if he could not sort the club’s problems out heading into next season United should find someone who could.

That has been interpreted as the former Sporting boss beginning to realise he has taken on a job that might be beyond him. However, in a UEFA briefing at Old Trafford arranged to preview the Europa League final against Tottenham on May 21, he said that was not the case.

“I’m far from quitting,” he said. “I have a clear idea of what to do and I understand the problems of the team. “Since I arrived here, I’m always talk – ing about standards.

I cannot see the team having these results, especially in the Premier League, and not saying anything or taking responsibility. “What I’m saying is that we need to perform or else they [the club’s hierarchy] will change us. That is normal.”

While Amorim has guided United to a European final for only the third time since 2011, his side have been terrible in the Premier League.

