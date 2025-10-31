I’m Excited About Arepo’s Transformation —Oba Oyebi

Arepo town ranks tops among developed communities at the Ogun State end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. It is home to over 10,000 residents, 19 estates, a Community Development Committee (CDC), constituted by 42 Community Development Associations, (CDAs).

Top among the estates is the Journalists’ Estate, the first of its kind in Nigeria’s history, which has arguably added to the development of the town. To the traditional ruler of the town, His Royal Majesty, Oba Solomon Atanda Oyebi, the Onikoyi 1 of Arepo Kingdom, the town’s transformation in the last 25 years has been phenomenal.

Hence, since the commencement of activities marking the 15 years of his elevation and coronation on Monday this week, Oba Oyebi, traces the history of the town and reflects on the development strides in the community from his days as Baale, (chief) and a decade and half as custodian customs and tradition.

According to him, the planning committee has been executing programme of events, which commenced with prayers on Monday, followed by sporting activities at the Arepo Primary School, on Tuesday. Traditional activities were held on Wednesday, while chieftaincy titles were conferred on deserving prominent people on Thursday, followed by performance Alhaji Sefiu Alao (Baba Oko).

At the grand finale of the event today, Friday, Fuji Maestro, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi (Pasuma) and is expected to treat guest to a huge party.

From challenge to development

Contrary to the belief that the town derived its name from the petrol pipeline which runs through the town, Oba Oyebi provides a historical context to the name. He explained that Arepo was originally known for its palm kernel plantation. “This place was known for its palmkernel plantation because palm oil was the main reason the place is called Arepo pon da. (someone who has palm oil to sharpen his cutlass).”

He recalled that before his ascension to the throne, Arepo was a largely undeveloped area. It had problems with bad roads and security because the area is so massive that it stretches as far as Ikorodu, in Lagos State. “When I became the Baale (chief) in 1995, there was no development here. There were less than 25 buildings here in Arepo.

One other early challenge was with the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) which wanted to take over land without compensation. “At the end of the day, we were able to reach an amicable resolution and most of the land today is fully developed. After my ascension to the throne as the King, more development came through the grace of God,” the Oba said.

On his journey to the throne, the Oba noted his major challenges came during the contest. “It was as if I was vying for the post of the king and it came from my… and I was able to surmount them through God’s intervention. I had been destined by God to be the king and that is the reason I am still here today as king,” he affirmed.

Oba Iyebi said one undeniable fact is the entry of journalists to the community. “Some time in the early 2000s, the chairperson of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mrs. Funke Fadugba, approached us for acres of land on behalf of journalists which we sold to them. Hence, they moved to the community in droves and developed their property. They have since become an integral part of the community”.

According to him, the combined efforts of the then NUJ leadership and the Ogun State Governor, (1999- 2003), Chief Olusegun Osoba, played a role in opening up the community. Much later, a major milestone for the community has been the improvement of its road network.

“Our roads were deplorable and it discouraged people from coming into Arepo. We had started with the repairing of the roads since the time of Senator Ibikunle Amosun but the government led by Governor Dapo Abiodun took it from us and finished and commissioned it a couple of years ago,” he said.

The vison ahead

Though the town now boasts scores of business enterprises, hotels, private schools and hospitals, Oba Oyebi listed the community’s pressing needs. “We need a functional public health centre, a police station and a government owned secondary school here. We have written to the state government to intimate them about our needs and we are hopeful that they will meet our demands.”

On security, he reported a remarkable improvement. “We don’t have such issues that threaten the peace of the community since security forces have been deployed here. We used to have issues with the Ijaws back then, when crude oil became an issue because they came through the waters and we were seriously threatened,” he added.

Oba Oyebi’s vision for Arepo is one of continued prosperity. “It is for it to be more prosperous through developmental projects. Already, we are extending to Ikorodu and there will be more chiefs too.

With a population of about 10,000, I advise our youth to be productive in their endeavours and eschew all forms of laziness and vices.” He attributed his successful reign to divine support. “I did nothing in particular but I was just focused, tenacious and believed in God to make me successful which he has done.”

All-round development

One community leader who has attracted development to the town is Mr. Kazeem Ganiyu, the Chairman of the Arepo Area Community Development Committee (ACDC).

He said: “I have been in Arepo for 18 years and I can tell you that the Oba has been making a positive impact. He settles issues amicably and wants peace at all times.” Ganiyu also highlighted the pivotal role journalists played in attracting development to Arepo.

“The former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, brought the journalists here to buy land and that alone brought a whole lot of positive attention to this place. We enjoyed the goodwill of the journalists and this made the value of property in this place to skyrocket.

“We also have a number of industries and three radio stations – Women Radio (WFM), Kenny Music and Dot FM, all of which have been very supportive. DFM in particular has been very supportive. We can only call on the journalists to be more cooperative and development oriented.

He confirmed the Oba’s cooperative spirit, recalling a past crisis that required state government intervention. “At the end of the whole thing after a resolution was reached, he complied without hesitation.”

On development, Kazeem provided more detail on the road projects. “We had spent N21 million on the road before the government took over. We appreciate our Governor Abiodun for this.” He also announced that a gatehouse at the entrance to Arepo will be completed next month and that the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has also reconstructed roads “with the help of some residents.”

Sharing his ultimate vision, Kazeem said, “I want this place to be the Mecca of Ogun State and I can bet it with you that through our Ogun State, this is the most valuable community in Ogun State because of calibre of people that stays here.”

Arepo story incomplete without NUJFadugba

Mrs. Funke Fadugba, Lagos NUJ Chairman, the brain behind the NUJ Estate at Arepo is excited about the development of the town. “I want to thank God for the opportunity given to me to secure the place for my colleagues, because it was a privilege.

When the story of modern Arepo will be written, I think my name will be written in gold.” Waxing rather spiritual, Fadug- ba said: “The opportunity came before me, but God empowered me to meet the challenge. I’m sure when I appear before my creator, I will be bold to say I achieved one of the goals He sent me to this world to achieve.”

On the relationship with the indigenes, she said “I have a good relationship with the Arepo community with some fond memories. It will interest you to know that I don’t live in the community any longer. But I have no regrets.” She wants the community to always realize that the journalists are major stakeholders, and should carry the settlers along in the development plans of the com- munity.

“They should show un- derstanding; and not overburden them. They should have an open mind that everybody will not see things from their own perspective. Life is not like a one-point-of-view story, but has many perspectives. Like the talking drum. As the Yo- rubas will say, ‘what is facing an individual is backing the other.”

On the positive impact of journalists on the community, Fadugba said the place has not only become very popular, but properties have appreciated astronomically in value. “Today, a plot of land sells for over N40 million.

We know what the cost was then, even though it was a double purchase – we bought from the people and also bought from the government. Besides, the head of the community has been elevated in status.

“He was a Baale when we got there, but with our influence and that of others, he became a Third Class King and now he is, I think, a Second Class King. Evidently, we have made a lot of impact and I am part of their existential story. We wish the community a happy celebration.”