I’m Drawn to Stories That Highlight Struggles, Triumphs of Marginalized Communities–Esione

Michael Igwe Esione is a South African-based Nigerian film maker who has emerged as a dynamic force in the global film industry. Esione is scheduled to attend the prestigious Berlin Film Festival, MIPCOM CANNES at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, as well as NATPE + SUMISCREEN and NATPE GLOBAL, where he will showcase his latest projects. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he reflects on his journey so far. He also talks about challenges, projections, and other issues

What inspired you to pursue a career in filmmaking, and who were some of your influences in the industry?

Growing up, I was fascinated by the world of cinema. Watching films like ‘The Godfather’ and ‘12 Angry Men’ sparked my passion for storytelling.

Influential filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Spike Lee inspired me to pursue a career in filmmaking. Their ability to craft compelling narratives and evoke emotions resonated with me.

What drives your passion for filmmaking, and how do you define your vision as a filmmaker?

My passion for filmmaking stems from the desire to tell stories that resonate with audiences worldwide. Film has the power to unite people, spark conversations, and inspire change.

My vision as a filmmaker is to create thought provoking, visually stunning, and emotionally resonant films that leave a lasting impact on viewers.

Your films, like ‘The Bosslady’, ‘Slay Queen’, and ‘In the Deep’, often explore complex themes. What themes or messages do you consistently explore in your work?

My films often delve into themes of social justice, empowerment, and the human condition. I’m drawn to stories that highlight the struggles and triumphs of marginalised communities, as well as the complexities of the human experience. Through my work, I aim to spark conversations, challenge societal norms, and inspire empathy.

Can you elaborate on your approach to developing strong, relatable characters in your films?

What do you think is essential for character depth? When developing characters, I focus on creating multi-dimensional, flawed, and relatable individuals.

I believe it’s essential to craft characters with rich backstories, nuanced motivations, and authentic dialogue. By doing so, audiences can connect with them on a deeper level, investing in their journeys and emotional arcs.

How do cultural elements influence your storytelling, and how do you balance this with global appeal in your films?

Cultural elements play a significant role in shaping my storytelling. I draw inspiration from my Nigerian heritage, incorporating traditional music, clothing, and customs into my films.

To balance cultural specificity with global appeal, I focus on universal themes and emotions that transcend cultural boundaries. By doing so, I aim to create films that resonate with audiences worldwide.

Can you walk us through your creative process when developing a new film from concept to completion?

My creative process typically begins with research and development. I immerse myself in the subject matter, reading books, articles, and conducting interviews. From there, I craft a treatment, followed by a screenplay.

Once the script is finalized, I work closely with my production team to assemble a talented cast and crew.

During production, I focus on capturing high-quality visuals and performances. In post-production, I collaborate with editors and composers to shape the film’s narrative and emotional arc.

How do you approach character development, and what do you believe makes a character resonate with audiences?

When approaching character development, I focus on creating complex, multidimensional individuals with rich inner lives.

I believe that characters resonate with audiences when they’re relatable, flawed, and authentic. By crafting characters with nuanced motivations, desires, and fears, audiences can connect with them on a deeper level.

Reflecting on your career, what are some significant challenges you’ve faced, especially while making films like ‘The Bosslady’, ‘Slay Queen’, and ‘In the Deep’, and how have they contributed to your growth as a filmmaker?

Throughout my career, I’ve faced numerous challenges, including limited budgets, tight production schedules, and navigating complex logistical issues.

However, these challenges have contributed significantly to my growth as a filmmaker. They’ve taught me to be resourceful, adaptable, and innovative, allowing me to develop creative solutions to complex problems.

How has technological advancement affected your film making approach, and what tools do you consider essential in today’s industry?

Technological advancements have revolutionized the film making process. I’ve incorporated tools like drone cinematography, advanced editing software, and virtual production techniques into my workflow.

These tools have enabled me to create high-quality visuals, streamline my production process, and push the boundaries of storytelling.

Do you engage in mentorship for upcoming filmmakers?

If so, what lessons do you hope to impart to the next generation? Yes, I’m passionate about mentorship and giving back to the film making community. Through workshops, masterclasses.

How do you think the film industry has changed in recent years, and what impact do you believe this has had on filmmakers?

The film industry has undergone significant changes in recent years, driven by technological advancements, shifting audience behaviors, and the rise of streaming platforms.

These changes have created new opportunities for filmmakers to produce and distribute content, but also present challenges, such as increased competition and changing business models. Filmmakers must now be more adaptable, innovative, and entrepreneurial to succeed.

How important is diversity in storytelling and representation in your films? Can you share examples of how this is reflected in your work?

Diversity in storytelling and representation is essential in my films. I strive to create inclusive narratives that reflect the complexity of the world we live in.

For example, in ‘The Bosslady’, I explored themes of female empowerment and entrepreneurship in Nigeria. In “Slay Queen,” I delved into the lives of young women navigating the challenges of social media and identity. These films showcase diverse perspectives, cultures, and experiences, promoting empathy and understanding.

Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations you can share details about?

What can audiences expect next from you? I’m currently developing a new film, The film is set in Nigeria and South Africa and features a talented ensemble cast. Audiences can expect a powerful, emotionally resonant story with stunning visuals and memorable performances.

