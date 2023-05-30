New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. “I’m Different”,Actress Toyin…

“I’m Different”,Actress Toyin Abraham Reintroduced Herself At Tinubu’s Inauguration

Following to the inauguration ceremony,Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to the internet to brag as she storms the inauguration ceremony of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared video of herself rocking the asoebi for the occasion on Monday,as she reintroduced herself with claims that she is different.

She boast,“I am different. My name is Oluwatoyin Dada Abraham Ajeyemi,”

However,Toyin boast came after numerous taunts, bullying, and insults she got from netizens for supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.
Tags:

Read Previous

Teddy A: I And Bambam Got Married After Fighting For 2 Weeks
Read Next

Hate Against Igbo Tribe In Nigeria Is Real – Pere

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023