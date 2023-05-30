“I’m Different”,Actress Toyin Abraham Reintroduced Herself At Tinubu’s Inauguration

Following to the inauguration ceremony,Popular Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to the internet to brag as she storms the inauguration ceremony of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared video of herself rocking the asoebi for the occasion on Monday,as she reintroduced herself with claims that she is different.

She boast,“I am different. My name is Oluwatoyin Dada Abraham Ajeyemi,”

However,Toyin boast came after numerous taunts, bullying, and insults she got from netizens for supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.