I’m Determined To Give Pride To Traditional Institutions In Plateau – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has said one of his administration’s focus is to give the traditional institutions in the State their pride of place.

Governor Mutfwang stated this while performing the presentation of staff of office and certificate to the New Ngolong Ngas at the Pankshin Township Stadium, praising the Nga’s Nation for a rancour-free selection process of the new Ngolong Ngas.

“We are determined to give the traditional institutions their pride of place. Our solemn commitment as a government is to continually strive towards filling all vacant traditional stools in the state in line with my promise and respect for the traditional institutions.

He warned mischief makers against needless court actions that are capable of delaying or frustrating the selection and installation of traditional rulers in the state. He also implored citizens to always accept the will of God in all circumstances.

“I congratulate the Ngolong Ngas, Nde Jika Golit, on his ascension to the throne of his ancestors. His selection by the kingmakers, through a peaceful and rancour-free atmosphere, is worthy of emulation by other ethnic groups in the state.” the Governor stated.

“Let me say at this point that it has become very expedient for us to hold this remarkable occasion at this crucial period of our collective existence. As you are aware, a week of mourning was declared in honour of our beloved people who were gruesomely murdered during the cruel Christmas Eve attacks and the days that followed, in Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas,” he added.

Governor Mutfwang said the coronation of the Ngolong Ngas was dear to his administration, in view of the pivotal role of the traditional institutions in deepening peace in their localities and by extension the entire state.

“I am pleased to inform this respected gathering that the royalty of the Ngas Chiefdom and the Pankshin/Kanke Traditional Council has made us proud by showing a high level of decorum and good conduct during the period of transition and up to this moment that God Almighty has blessed the land with another leader to fill in the vacuum created by the demise of the late Ngolong Ngas.”

He added, “As a government, we are determined to resolve all lingering litigations that have brought setbacks to some communities. This will enable us to fill the vacant stools that are left in some parts of the state. Our desire is to move along with all communities in providing tangible development that will improve the living conditions of our people, especially in the rural areas.”

The Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba congratulated the new Ngolong Ngas, and announced that the Joint Traditional Council will meet next week to officially welcome him into the Council.

He urged politicians to stop meddling in issues that concern traditional institutions and said once the ruling house is confirmed as Gazetted as well as the kingmakers, the process of the selection of the traditional ruler should be allowed without interference.

The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Pankshin Local Government Area, Hon. Samuel Go’ar praised the boldness of Governor Mutfwang for allowing the process of the selection without interference.

He said, “As Nga Nation, we are very proud that today our foundation as a people is being fortified against the erosion of our value system which has suffered neglect owing to the absence of a paramount leader. We are now confident that our bidding as a people shall henceforth be with recourse to our collective interest.”

The New Ngolong Ngas, Nde Jika Golit thanked Governor Caleb Mutfwang for giving the Ngas Nation a leader, and pledged to carry everybody along during his reign to promote peaceful coexistence in the area.