I’m Determined To End Land Speculation In Abuja – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his commitment to ending land speculation in Abuja, vowing to enforce all legal measures to curb the practice.

Wike made this known on Tuesday after inspecting ongoing road and bus terminal projects in the FCT.

He emphasized that there would be no reversal of the recent land reform policies introduced by his administration.

He decried the activities of land speculators who acquire land allocations and hold onto them for years without any development.

“We are trying to stop land speculators. Someone who gets land in Abuja and cannot develop it within two years is simply engaging in land speculation,” Wike said.

“Secondly, if you have been given allocation, you should be able to pay within 21 days to obtain your Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O). What is wrong with that? It also helps the government generate revenue.

“Many people hold on to the Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) for four years, waiting for a buyer before they take further action. We will not allow that anymore. Anyone can say what they like, but we are stopping this issue of land speculation.

“Why wouldn’t you develop land within two years? It’s not proper. You cannot apply for land and then not have the money to pay for the C-of-O. It doesn’t make sense. Twenty-one days is enough.”

While inspecting one of the bus terminal project sites in the Mabushi District, the minister expressed dissatisfaction with the interior finishing of the structure.

He directed the contractor to immediately correct the identified defects before the terminal is inaugurated.

“We are now at the bus terminal which is almost ready, but I have instructed the Secretary of Transport that a lot still needs to be done. I am not satisfied with the finishing because that’s key. The contractor must return and fix the issues.

“We want to invite the President to inaugurate this Bus Terminal. On a broader scale, we are on schedule and happy with the progress, but the finishing of structures like this is very important. I pointed out areas that must be corrected,” he added.

