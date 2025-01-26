I’m Desperate To See Nigeria Work – Peter Obi

Share

The former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said he is desperate to see Nigeria work regardless he is the President or not.

The two-term Governor of Anambra made this remark on Saturday at the fourth convocation ceremony of Nexford University, a United States-based online school.

The economic expert decried the state of leadership in the country, describing it as an imposition on the people.

Peter Obi urged the graduating students to embrace the spirit of servitude to lead effectively and ignite the needed change.

He said, “All of these that we are saying is for you to use it and ignite that change and support. It is not for you to start saying ‘I want to be in charge. I want to do this. I want to do that.

“When people say I am desperate I say ‘No’. I am not desperate to be Nigeria’s president. I am desperate to see Nigeria work because it can work. “James Robinson, one of the Nobel laureates in economics, last year said openly that Nigeria is a country that knows what to do to prosper and refuses to do it,” Obi added. “How can you allow drivers and people who are at their destinations to drive you? You will lose. They have passed their destinations. They have passed their time. “That is what you should help to reignite. Use what you have henceforth to help us change the society. Do not go and be part of this. You are a victim of Nigeria. Because our age and the one before refused to do what is right and we are suffering for it.”

