Share

Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has once again reiterated that he is not driven by personal ambition to become Nigeria’s president, but by a deep desire to see the country work effectively for its citizens.

Obi made this remark on Saturday while speaking at a special Anniversary celebration at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Umuahia, to mark Governor Alex Otti’s two years in office.

Speaking with the congregation, the economic expert and leader of the Obidient Movement emphasised the need for selfless leadership and collective prayers for those in power.

Obi, however, lauded Governor Otti for what he described as remarkable achievements within a short period, noting that effective governance does not require an eternity to show results.

He said, “When I say to people I am not desperate to be a President, I am desperate to see Nigeria work,” Obi declared. “We are just trustees. Like it is happening in Abia, we want it to happen everywhere in Nigeria.”

READ ALSO:

“We have come to celebrate two years with a difference. People have always said they need eight, ten, or twenty years. But I have always said that one day can make a difference,” Obi added, praising Otti’s leadership for setting a new standard in the state.

He urged the people of Abia and Nigerians at large to continue praying for their leaders, especially those like Otti who strive to govern with integrity.

Obi also stressed the importance of accountability in public office, calling on leaders not to squander national resources but to use them judiciously for the public good.

“It is difficult to govern Nigeria or any of the states, especially when you are committed to doing the right thing,” he said.

Governor Alex Otti, in his address at the church service, attributed the success of his administration to divine guidance and inspiration. He expressed gratitude to God, the legislative and judicial arms of government, and the people of Abia for their support and prayers.

“Whatever modest achievement we have recorded so far, I give all the glory to God,” Otti stated. “I thank Mr. Peter Obi for his unwavering support and for always identifying with our vision for a new Abia.”

The event marked a solemn yet hopeful moment as stakeholders, church leaders, and citizens reflected on two years of governance that many agree has brought positive change to Abia State.

Share