I’m Dating But Not In A Relationship – Lege Miami

Nollywood actor and singer, Kehinde Adams, better known as Lege Miami, has revealed his relationship status.

According to the actor, he has someone he is dating but doesn’t count that as a relationship for now.

Lege Miami made this remark while speaking in an interview on TVC

According to him, he has never been married before and doesn’t have plans of settling down for now.

He said, “I have two kids but I’m not married. I’m single. Yes, I have somebody I’m dating right now, but at the same time, I’m not in a relationship for now.

“I have a baby mama. She has two kids for me. We are no longer together. We are not compatible.

“I have never been married before. The person I’m currently dating, we are still in a situation. When it comes to relationships, I know how to handle it.

“It’s just that I don’t take nonsense. I don’t tolerate it, but I take my time.”