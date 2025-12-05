I’m Currently Focused On Prioritising Myself – Olamide

Nigerian music executive and rapper Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide Baddo, has announced a shift in focus towards personal growth and self-care.

In a recent interview on Flow 98.7FM, Olamide revealed that he is currently prioritising his own well-being, marking a departure from his long-standing habit of prioritising the needs of others.

He said, “Right now, I’m at the phase in my life where I’m really trying to give myself undivided attention.

“All my life, I’ve been trying to be there for people and also trying to do my stuff. But right now, I’m really just trying to focus on myself 100 per cent.”

As the founder of YBNL, Adedeji has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous artists, including Lil Kesh, Young John, and Asake.

His collaborations with notable artists such as Zlatan Ibile and Naira Marley have also contributed to his influential status in the music industry.