December 20, 2024
I’m Convinced All Men Cheat – Sexyy Red

American rapper, Sexyy Red, has said marriage is just “Ceremonial” because of men’s cheating nature.

In a recent interview with Angel Reese, the ‘Rich Baby Daddy’ crooner stated that she would get married but would never trust her partner, adding that she is convinced that all men cheat.

Red said: “I’m going to get married but I think that marriage is fake. I think all men cheat.

“Even if I’m not dating, I know that men cheat. That’s why I have no hope. I’ve never met a man who doesn’t cheat.

“Even if a man tells me he won’t cheat on me, I won’t believe it. We can get married but at the end of the day, it’s just a ceremony. I don’t have faith in men.”

