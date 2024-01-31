I’m Committed To Reducing Poverty In Abia By 30% – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that despite the growing population, his government is committed and working tirelessly to reduce Abia State’s poverty rate below 30 per cent in the next year.

The Governor stated this while addressing a delegation of the European Union (EU), with its development partners from UNICEF and the International Labour Organization (ILO), who were in the state to partner government in strengthening the social protection system of the state.

New Telegraph reports that the EU and its partners are on an intervention mission in support of a sustainable social protection system in Nigeria with Abia among the four states selected to benefit from the project.

It was equally gathered that the project which is fully funded by the EU as a grant is to build a robust, responsive and reliable social register for seamless planning and implementation of social support and other interventionist projects.

Otti decried the absence of a reliable database for social programmes in the state and expressed confidence in the ability of the team to come up with a reliable social register that would serve as a case study for other states of the federation shortly.

“We may not be able to eliminate poverty but we can alleviate it when we create an enabling environment for businesses to grow and generate employment and pull people out of unemployment.

“So, we want to genuinely take people out of poverty and we want to generate a reliable number. We want to see the number and see the poverty rates go down even if the population is going high. Once you have a reliable database it becomes easy to plan and for you to measure,” he said.

He thanked the team for considering Abia as one of the four states selected for partnership, stressing that everything his administration has done in the last eight months in office is to genuinely bring Abia people out of poverty.

He said, “I want to see that in the next year with an increase in the population, the poverty level will be reduced, not just the rate.

“We have struggled with the social register. I am happy you are talking about social registration and social protection. There is nothing as important as data because, without data, you cannot plan.

“So, we will do everything possible to ensure that you do your work and generate reliable data for purposes other than social protection.

“I think the world is looking at the multidimensional poverty like you said which means we are not just interested in poverty as a stand-alone item, but poverty that looks at wealth, access to education and infrastructure.

“I think those three are multidimensional poverty that you’re looking at. I think the cooperation between EU, Unicef and ILO is commendable because that is the only way you can work.”

Earlier, the team leader and Programme manager for Social Protection European Union, Miss Chioma Osuji, said that they are in Abia to partner with the state in strengthening its social protection system by coming up with a reliable social register that would serve as a guide in providing the necessary support to addressing the multidimensional poverty rate in the state.

Osuji lamented that many poor Nigerians are yet to be captured on the social register to determine the actual number in need of their services, adding that the whole process will now be digitized to tackle the multidimensional poverty rate in Nigeria.

While noting that Abia was selected among the four states to enjoy the partnership of the EU and her partner agencies, Osuji stated that the team will help the state get a social protection policy with all the legislative framework.

In their remarks, the Social Policy Specialist UNICEF, Nigeria, Mr Segun Tekun and the Senior Programme Officer, ILO, Mrs Chinyere Emeka-Anuma, noted that their agencies are working with the EU to strengthen intervention projects in their chosen locations.