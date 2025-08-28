I’m Committed To Realising 10,000-Barrel-Per-Day Modular Refinery – Otti

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the timely completion of the proposed 10,000-barrel-per-day modular refinery project in the state.

The refinery, to be located within the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park (AIIP) at Owaza, Ukwa West Local Government Area, is being developed by HSI Energies Group. The project is expected to create 1,000 direct jobs and numerous indirect employment opportunities for Abians.

Speaking after receiving an update from the HSI Energies management team, led by its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr. Ugwumba Okezie Nwosu, Governor Otti pledged his administration’s full support to ensure the project’s successful delivery.

He highlighted the vast potential of the AIIP, which spans over 2,000 hectares, noting that it was designed as a gas-powered industrial ecosystem to host modular refineries, petrochemical plants, fertiliser companies, energy projects, logistics hubs, housing estates, and other industrial ventures.

“Thank you for the work you have done so far in bringing HSI Energies into Abia State to build a modular refinery,” Otti said. “We understand the complexities of this kind of project, but you have made impressive progress, and your experience speaks for itself.”

Earlier, Nwosu disclosed that the refinery project was at an advanced stage, with equity sourcing and debt financing already in progress. He said the facility would be developed in phases, with plans to scale production to 30,000 barrels per day.

“For every 10,000 barrels per day, about 1,000 direct jobs will be created. Once we scale to 30,000 barrels per day, that’s 3,000 direct jobs and many more indirect opportunities,” he explained.

Nwosu added that the project is projected to contribute about $68 million annually to the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through taxes at full capacity, while attracting foreign direct investments of up to $300 million.

He also commended Governor Otti for the construction of the access road to the refinery site, assuring that full-scale construction would commence in the first quarter of 2026.