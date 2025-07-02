I’m Committed To LP, Not In Any Coalition -Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reaffirmed his loyalty and commitment to the Labour Party (LP).

He clarified that he is not part of any coalition and has neither attended meetings organized by such groups nor received invitations to them.

Otti made these statements during an interactive session with members of the Abia State Global Economic Council in Umuahia, the state capital.

READ ALSO

He emphasized that he is focused on fulfilling the responsibilities given to him by the people of Abia and is not seeking to switch parties.

In response to claims of a crisis within the LP, Otti acknowledged that the party faced challenges but noted that they fought through the Supreme Court to reclaim it.