I’m Committed To Children’s Development – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to the development of children, describing them as the nation’s future.

He made the remarks during the launch and public presentation of the book “The Power of a Teenager: 50 Ways to Inspire Change”, authored by Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, House of Representatives, and Founder of the Children of Africa Leadership and Values Development Initiative (CALDEV), Rep. Bamidele Salam.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the National Assembly, House of Representatives Liaison, Dr. Ibrahim Olanrewaju, Tinubu commended Salam for his dedication to youth empowerment.

“You may not fully understand the impact of what you are receiving now, but tomorrow you will see what Hon. Bamidele Salam has done in your lives,” he said, urging attendees to personally commit to guiding young Nigerians, emphasizing that mentoring extends beyond financial support.

Vice President Kashim Shettima also praised the initiative, describing it as a demonstration of the potential of Nigerian children. Represented by his Senior Special Assistant, Dr. Kingsley Uzoma, Shettima commended Salam for aligning the program with the administration’s vision for youth empowerment, noting that it speaks directly to the leaders of tomorrow.

Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, lauded Salam’s consistent efforts in publishing the book annually. “Leadership may be inborn or thrust upon you, but there must be someone to guide you. This book provides the guidance our young people need,” he said, urging children to read and internalize its lessons.

Speaking at the event, Salam shared that CALDEV was founded in 2015 to address gaps in Nigeria’s educational system, particularly in leadership training. Through CALDEV’s flagship National Children’s Leadership Conference, participants gain practical exposure to leadership, public speaking, and community service. Many past participants have gone on to start NGOs, run radio programs, and lead campaigns addressing early marriage, child labor, and other social issues.

“This year, about 400 children are participating, and the impact has been phenomenal,” Salam said, urging state governments to replicate the initiative to provide intensive leadership training for young Nigerians. Highlighting strong participation from Borno State, he emphasized that well-trained children could become agents of change, promoting peace, tolerance, education, and societal development.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, praised Salam for shaping the future of Nigerian children, noting that the legacy of leaders is remembered not for wealth, but for the wisdom and knowledge they leave behind.

Zainab Gimba, also a member of the House from Borno State, applauded Salam for giving young people a voice and empowering teenagers not only in the present generation but for the generations to come.