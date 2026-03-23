I’m Commiting My Second Term To God, Says Soludo

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has committed his second term in office to God, describing his first tenure and re-election as divinely ordained.

Soludo said this yesterday, during the second term inauguration thanksgiving service at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka. He said the occasion was to dedicate the next four years to God.

He said his emergence as governor came at the right time, attributing it to the will of God. Soludo also expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to serve the people of the state. He said: “Exactly last week, we were at the International Convention Centre to thank God for the successful completion of four years in office.

“Today, the Sunday following the oath of office, we are here to thank God for a successful inauguration and to hand over the entire second tenure to God.”

The governor emphasised that Anambra remained in God’s hands, adding that his administration was ordained for the present moment to serve the people.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical account of Jesus and Lazarus, Soludo said God’s timing remained perfect, noting that his administration would continue to rely on divine guidance. He said during the electioneering campaign, his team prayed for the capacity to deliver beyond expectations and leave the state better than it met it.