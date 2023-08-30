I’m Chasing Frequency, Not Beats – Tems

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has revealed that she was prepared to face the challenges that come when she ditched Afrobeats for R&B.

Speaking on her decision, Tems said she so much believed in herself that she didn’t bother if she never became “anything or anyone” with R&B and that all she wanted to do was just to get a message out.

The 28-year-old singer made this known in a recent interview with American rapper, Kendrick Lamar which was published in the latest volume of Magazine.

According to her, she refused to give up because money was not her goal. She added that she is “chasing a frequency.”

READ ALSO:

Tems said, “I was prepared to die. I believed in myself so much that I didn’t really care if I never became anything or anyone. I just wanted to get a message out.

“I wanted to get my frequency out. And I was like, ‘Even if ten people hear this, it’s fine.’ But also along the way, I used to listen to a lot of Nigerian music and I wasn’t getting a lot of spiritual.

“I love Celine Dion, so, I love that intense feeling of, I’m about to jump off a cliff. That’s how I want my music to feel all the time, and Afrobeats wasn’t necessarily giving me that type of stimulation.”

The talented singer also revealed that everyone she asked for advice from back then, urged her to do Afrobeats, saying, “The only way you can do this is Afrobeats. It’s not that your music is bad, it’s just that it doesn’t fit in Nigeria. Nigerians don’t like this.”