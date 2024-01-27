I’m Challenging My Impeachment in Court, Says Ex -Ogun Speaker

The impeached Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, on Friday disclosed that he has filed a suit before a State High Court challenging his impeachment on Tuesday by the lawmakers.

Olumo, representing Ifo I constituency, was impeached on Tuesday, by 18 members of the Assembly during a plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi. Oluomo, who has been dragged to court by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial misappropriation was impeached by 18 lawmakers out of 26 member-assembly.

He was impeached over alleged gross misconduct, high handedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance, poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against themselves. Reacting on the development on Friday, Oluomo described his impeachment as illegal. “I, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo remain the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly.