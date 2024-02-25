I’m Building Unique, Unified, World-Class Cultural Platform –Prince Akanni

Publisher of the Drum Online newspaper, Prince Segun Akanni, says that his vision is to build a unique, unified, world- class cultural platform with the Pan-African Drum Festival as a way of rejuvenating cultural identity. “My vision is to build a unique and unified world-class cultural Platform, through the annual Pan-Afrika Drum Festival.

We are fast losing our cultural identity and orientation. There is a need for us to revive and preserve cultural heritages and values. Culture encompasses a lot of things. “I have started working on how to establish a standard Art Gallery here in Toronto. Canada, where you can find unique paintings, works of art, Canadian and African traditional drums of all kinds, artifacts and many cultural and historical items.

The blueprint is ready and I have been consulting and reaching out to some professors, scholars and researchers of culture and history on it.” He said the next edition of Pan- African Drum Festival which will coincide with Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27 held across major cosmopolitan cities in Canada every year. “I have a lot of people from US, Europe, Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Burundi and Tanzania, calling me and assuring me that they would be part of this event. They were asking me to make the festival bigger than the way it is currently.

“They want me to stage a Pan- African Drum festival here in Canada. So, as soon as we finished the first edition, we started reviewing how it went. When we are done with the review, we fixed dates for the next edition, June 27th and 28th, 2024, which will be a “Pan-Afrika Drum Festival”.