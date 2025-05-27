I’m Building Strong Team, Trying New Tactics –Chelle

Share

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has said he is focused on building a stronger Nigerian national team by giving new players a chance and trying out fresh tactics.

Speaking ahead of the Unity Cup tournament, Chelle explained that the competition offers a perfect opportunity to test players and systems as he prepares the team for upcoming important matches.

“I’m building a strong team, and this means giving opportunities to players who have not had many chances before,” the coach said.

“We have a project, and we want to create a clear playing style for the Super Eagles. To do that, we need players who can learn quickly and fit into our plans.”

Chelle invited 10 players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), along with some fringe foreign-based players like Cyriel Dessers and Christantus Uche.

He said watching league matches in Nigeria helped him discover talented players who deserve a shot at the national team. “I watched two league games in Nigeria and studied many players.

There’s real quality in the NPFL, and I believe these players can bring intensity and progress to the team,” he added. Chelle also defended his decision to include veteran Ahmed Musa in the squad.

“Ahmed Musa is an experienced player. Everyone in Nigeria knows what he has done. He has played in many big games and can bring leadership and quality to the group.”

