I’m Bigger Than The Headies –Portable

Street-pop sensation, Portable, has shared his intentions to someday win a Grammy. Since breaking into the mainstream in 2021 with his Olamide and Poco Lee- assisted single ‘Zazzuh Zeh’, Portable has become a household name for his music and social media antics.

In a new song making the rounds on social media, Portable stated that he’s bigger than the Headies award while also stating that he would someday win a Grammy. Readers would recall that Portable and the Headies drama started after the artist was disqualified from the Rookie of the Year and the Street Hop Song of the Year categories at the 2022 Headies after he threatened fellow nominees.

Since that event, there has been no blood lost between the Headies and Portable and his latest shade at them comes off the back of the just concluded 2023 Headies award in Atlanta Georgia. The 16th Headies wasn’t without its customary controversy as the Best Female Artist award wasn’t presented on stage.

Portable stated that he’s bigger than the Headies award. He stated that his lack of a Headies award doesn’t take away from his greatness as he compares himself to late American legendary rapper 2 Pac whom he stated also had no Grammy award.