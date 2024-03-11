I’m Bigger Than Buju – Portable

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has revealed he’s a bigger artist with more grace than BNXN.

Portable’s reaction followed the drama that engulfed BNXN and Davido’s fans, resulting in BNXN shading Davido.

Taking to his Instagram page, Portable bragged about his relevance in comparison to that of BNXN.

He shared a screenshot of the number of followers he has amassed since his stardom with that of BNXN and noted that between them, he is the most followed artist.

He wrote; “Bojuboju Am faster bigger than buju if Grace work for you them go talk say na juju my face show pass your face.”

collynbenzo said; “Dem say portable fit first Davido win Grammy”

suretonytonero80 commented; “Truth to be told Portable sings better than Davido argue with your phone”

morre1x commented; “Normally portable sings better than Wizkid my fav.”

mer_chant35 stated; “Bro don even pass Seyi”

packagevibes_updates said;“NO CAP. Grace Pass TALENT”

