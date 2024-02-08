I’m Better Than Aiyedatiwa, Other APC Aspirants – Ex-NMA President

Former President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof Dayo Faduyile has said he will defeat Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and other aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to clinch the ticket of the party ahead of November 16 governorship election.

Fadule said he remained the best among other aspirants under the platform of the APC because of his professional pedigree and educational attainment before venturing into politics.

Speaking after he declared his governorship ambition ahead of/the April primary of APC in April and the November 16 governorship election, Faduyile said he contested against the late Governor of the State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu before he stepped down because of the rotation agreement among the three senatorial districts of the State.

Since the governorship seat has come to the South Senatorial district where he and the iAiyedatiwa come from, he would defeat him and others who have shown interest in the governorship seat because of his track record.

Reeling out the pedigree that distinguished him from other aspirants, Faduyile said he had served the nation for six years as the first indigene of the State to lead the NMA during the Covid 19 pandemic and as the Special Adviser on Heath to the State government.

Before the election as the NMA helmsman, Faduyile said he had served as the President of the Association of Resident Doctors and had risen to become a professor of medicine, a rare feat in the medical profession.

His words “I am a professor of medicine. Professor of Medicine is not something you get by chieftaincy or by votes. I will not come and waste my time on negotiation. There is no reason why I should come and seek negotiation. I am not here to play; I am here to win.

“When we are talking about leading the state, we must have someone who has done very well in his or her own profession. I must tell you, I am a doctor. I am not only a doctor; I am a consultant, and that is the zenith of being a practicing medical doctor.

“I contested in 2020 against the incumbent then. So it is not a new thing for me to contest against an incumbent. But in 2020, I collapsed my structure with the incumbent. The only superior argument that made me do that was because of the agreement on zoning in the state. For every other reason, I was adamant.”

On his programme for the citizens of the State, Faduyile said the welfare of the people and their well-being would become his utmost responsibility.

Faduyile lamented the gap between the rich residents and those who need a hand due to some of the unfriendly policies that only favours the few saying there is a loss of faith in the political dispensation due to the inability to maximize the God-given resources to positively impact the daily lives of the citizens, in education, infrastructure, medical services, housing, farming and fishing.

His words “We have the opportunity now for a new beginning, an opportunity to reset and re-strategize in bringing the dividend of democracy to all.

Therefore, with a humble and willing heart, I am running for the governorship of our dear Ondo State to serve each one of us. I am running because the stake could not be higher

“Our health system; primary and tertiary needs immediate revamp. We have to create an environment in which our medical practitioners want to live and work. Aggressive revamp of our education system. We need to take back our position as the pathfinder of education in the country. Embark on massive infrastructure rehabilitation of our edifices including modernizing our road networks.

“Exploration of renewable energy to resolve our electricity issues. We are the Sunshine State. Open our seaside for tourism, hospitality, and blue economy. Engage our energetic youth in technology and artificial intelligence. Ensuring the sport’s development is enhanced for our teeming youth.

Adaptation of mechanized farming. We need to cultivate our vast fertile land.

“Upgrade our security infrastructure. We must say something when we see something. This is the time for a new leader, a dedicated, compassionate, intelligent, prudent, and trustworthy leader who will work around the clock to ensure Ondo State becomes the hub for modern medicine, tourism, and hospitality, the food basket of Nigeria, citadel of education, safe, and technologically advanced state.

“As your next governor, I will listen and hear every one of your issues from the seaside of Ilaje to the hillside of Idanre; from the thick forest of IleOluji to the plains of Akoko; from the fertile land of Ikale to the rich cultural area of Owo; from the trade center of Akure to the creeks of Ese-Odo; and the sweet aroma of cocoa of Ondo.”