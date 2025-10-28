I’m Being Pressured To Join APC, Says Gov Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, says he is facing pressure from political figures to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The governor spoke at an event held over the weekend at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Jos. Mutfwang noted his decision to remain in the PDP, saying only God and the electorate who voted him into office can determine his political direction.

“It is true that they have been putting pressure on me,” the governor said. “But I told them that only two people can authorise me to change my party — one is the God of heaven, and the other is you, the people.

“Have you asked me to go anywhere?” The audience responded with a loud “No.” His remarks come weeks after APC leaders in Plateau dismissed reports that he was planning to join their party. At a recent stakeholders’ meeting in Jos, APC members unanimously voted against a motion proposing Mutfwang’s possible defection.

The motion, moved by Festus Fuanter, former Deputy National Secretary of the APC, was rejected through a voice vote. “We don’t want anybody coming to our party. You do your thing, and we’ll do ours,” Fuanter said at the meeting. He added that the party was confident of its strength ahead of the 2027 general elections and did not need external reinforcement.

Reacting to the development, Mutfwang said those rejecting his rumoured defection were acting out of fear. “So, those who are rejecting me for what I didn’t even ask for are wasting their time,” he stressed.

“The truth is that 60 to 70 per cent of the people in the APC in Plateau would be happy to have us join them. They know I will not do that — and that’s why they’re angry and twisting things.”

He added that he would not dwell on the matter, saying, “It’s a story for another day.” Since the 2023 elections, the PDP has lost several of its governors to the ruling APC.

They include Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Peter Mbah (Enugu). Duoye Diri of Bayelsa has also resigned from the PDP and is reportedly on his way to the ruling party.