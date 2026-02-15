New Telegraph

February 15, 2026
I’m Back To Sleeping With Portable, Queen Dami Reveals

The widow of the late Alaafin of Oyo and estranged girlfriend of controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, Damilola Moshood, better known as Queen Dami has set social media on fire after openly admitting she’s back to sleeping with the singer.
Queen Dami made this revelation while
accusing her close friend of doing the same thing behind her back.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that 14 months ago Portable and Queen Dami ended their relationship in a publicly messy situation, with Dammy vowing never to return to him.
However, in a new bold statement issued on her social media page on Saturday, Queen Dami announced she is back with the singer.
She wrote, “I’m not a saint, I’m still sleeping with Portable,” but quickly added that her friend Debby, who has allegedly been dragging her, is also intimate with him.

According to her, Portable personally warned her to stop associating with Debby because she is one of the women he’s involved with.

Queen Dami claimed the singer even showed her chats and proof of their meetings as evidence. She further stated that two other people confirmed the affair.

However, when she confronted Debby about what Portable revealed, the friend reportedly denied everything, insisting she and the singer are only business partners.

The messy revelation has now sparked reactions online, with many questioning the complicated love triangle and the loyalty between friends.

