She wrote, “I’m not a saint, I’m still sleeping with Portable,” but quickly added that her friend Debby, who has allegedly been dragging her, is also intimate with him.

According to her, Portable personally warned her to stop associating with Debby because she is one of the women he’s involved with.

Queen Dami claimed the singer even showed her chats and proof of their meetings as evidence. She further stated that two other people confirmed the affair.

However, when she confronted Debby about what Portable revealed, the friend reportedly denied everything, insisting she and the singer are only business partners.

The messy revelation has now sparked reactions online, with many questioning the complicated love triangle and the loyalty between friends.