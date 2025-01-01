I’m Back Home Now, Wizkid Assures Fans

Share

Global music icon and Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has thrilled fans with an emotional homecoming message during his performance at the Lagos 2025 Countdown event held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

The superstar also referred to as “Machala,” expressed his excitement about being back in Lagos while addressing the audience.

“First of all, Happy New Year. You’ll be rich, you’ll live long with your family.

“I have a very important message for you today, Lagos, Nigeria. I want you to know that your son, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, Machala, that I’m back home now,” he declared, to the roaring applause of fans.

Wizkid’s performance was one of the highlights of the annual event, which featured a star-studded lineup, including Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Niniola, and others.

The Lagos Countdown, organized by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, drew thousands of residents who gathered to celebrate the transition into the new year with music, fireworks, and festivities.

READ ALSO:

The event showed Wizkid’s global influence and deep connection to his roots, as fans embraced his heartfelt message and celebrated his triumphant return to Lagos.

The superstar delivered a captivating set that included his chart-topping hits, leaving the crowd in awe.

Wizkid’s declaration of being “back home” has sparked excitement among fans, many of whom interpret it as a sign of the artist’s readiness to engage more deeply with his Nigerian audience in 2025.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who attended the event, also praised Lagosians for their resilience and unity in 2024 and reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a greater Lagos in the new year.

The Lagos Countdown 2025 was not only a musical spectacle but also a symbol of hope and celebration for Lagos residents as they ushered in the new year.

Wizkid’s presence and heartfelt message added a personal touch to the grand celebration, solidifying his place as a beloved son of Lagos.

Share

Please follow and like us: