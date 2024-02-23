I’m Alone To Face Mockery – Betty Akeredolu

The wife of the late Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Betty has said she will be alone to face all manners of mockery from adversaries and friends due to the death of her husband.

In her tribute, Betty said the death of her husband hurts her badly as she would be left in the midst of enemies who pretended to be friends and outright adversaries.

Betty said some friends had lashed out at the late Akeredolu and described him as weakling because he loved her. She queried if her husband described as generalissimo of Amotekun was a weakling.

According to her “By the way, do they know what love is? I don’t think so. In their homes, while growing up they saw their mothers trampled upon as doormats. Beaten up like a punch bag.

“They copied the template and treated their wives as pieces of furniture that could be easily discarded as trash in many instances, the subjugation was garnished with beatings while the community looked the other way and remained unperturbed by gender-based violence/reigned supreme nationwide.”

“In civilized climes, if you beat your wife, jail awaits you even if you are a Governor. They marvel that a Nigerian man can love his wife.

To them na only Oyibo man dey love. They are infuriated that a Yoruba man can love his wife who is Igbo.

“How can? Igbo lasan, lasan! To them na only Oyibo man dey love. Na love at first sight brought us together, biko. No be juju! Na love make me cross the Niger.

“That love at first sight turned out to be true and pure. And you were proud to say it . You were proud to show it. You were even prouder to tell the people of Ondo State and beyond that, we were a team.

“You were audacious to tell your people that “you voted for one but got two”. A testimony of my positive contribution to your life and career, emotionally and intellectually.

“We differed on one aspect, though. Religion. You were religious and wore your faith on your sleeves. I’ am not. With no apologies. You were frustrated. Yet, we managed to work it out by harnessing our communication skills.

“You came to terms with my position on religion and respected my choice of pragmatism. And a peaceful home we built by respecting each other’s idiosyncrasies, supporting each other’s career pathways, and loving each other at the same time. That you were courageous is now like a radio jingle on the lips of all and sundry.

“As a partner, you were kind and playful but annoying sometimes with your jokes which became normal over the years given that trying to change you from cracking expensive jokes was an exercise

in futility. During our early years of marriage when we started from scratch, you made sure we didn’t lack.

“You took care of me and the children. With time, you became the best husband, dad, and grandpa any wife, child or grandchild would wish for.

“Aketi’s tribute to Betty @60 on July 20, 2013, gives the reader an insight into the marriage of 42 ys we had. We were soul mates. If there is anything like another life, I will marry you and you remain darling mi! “