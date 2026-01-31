I’m Alive And Grateful Stages 7km Walk/Run In Lagos

All is set for a 7km walk/Run billed to take place in Lekki, Lagos in the early hours of Saturday January 31st. A team of friends with passion for healthy living in partnership with I am Alive and Thankful are putting this event together with an estimation of 200 people expected to be part of the event.

The run/walk is the 5th in the series and one of the organisers, Onome Obruthe, told reporters that the 2026 edition would be fun filled.

Start point is Catholic Church of Divine Mercy Lekki Phase 1 beside Providus Bank and participants will run to Bourdillon Road and turn just before President Tinubu house and turn back to the same start point.

Obruthe said: “There is need for everyone to get fit and stay healthy. It is one run/walk that we do so that you don’t feel under pressure to burn calories.

For this year’s edition, we are making it accountability walk/run. You will have a partner to go with and you will have someone to ensure that you do it.

The simple idea is for you to burn calories and keep a healthy lifestyle so that you will know that you are fit.

“We have a team of erudite humans that coordinate this run. This year’s edition is the fifth and the number of people is expected is about 200.

Everybody is a winner as far as you finish. The idea is when you start you wear a particular color of wristband, when you are halfway you get an additional color of wristband to show that you got to the halfway point and we believe that when you get to the halfway point you must finish so you come to collect your medal.

Everyone at the end wins a gold medal. There’s always dance at the end of it and we exchange. This year’s own will be unique because we are going to make people exercise together in pairs.

If you come alone you must look for someone that also came alone to pair with. Both of you will get to know each other, you will be accountable for your partner.

“We already have LASTMA secured, there are ambulances. We have everything figured out.

There is a DJ that is going to play as part of the side attraction and there’s water. We will just do things to make sure the run is very effective and efficient.”