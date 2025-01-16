New Telegraph

January 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. I’m Against Colonialism…

I’m Against Colonialism Not European People – Seun Kuti

Contrary to people’s opinion, Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has said he is against European colonialism, and not the people.

Speaking in a viral video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Seun Kuti, who is known for his stance against imperialism and corruption emphasised the need for a fairer world.

He noted that his critique of European colonization shouldn’t be misinterpreted as hatred for European people.

READ ALSO:

He said: “I’m against European colonisation and imperialism but that does not mean that I’m against European people.

“Many Europeans have been our allies in the fight against greed and unfair systems, to make the world a fairer place for everyone.

“Being against colonisation does not mean being against Europeans, many have stood with us in the fight for justice and fairness.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Housing Projects: FG Owes Contractors N92bn — Minister
Read Next

Edo Guber: APC, PDP Trade blame As Gunfire Rocks Tribunal Venue
Share
Copy Link
×