I’m Against Colonialism Not European People – Seun Kuti

Contrary to people’s opinion, Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has said he is against European colonialism, and not the people.

Speaking in a viral video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Seun Kuti, who is known for his stance against imperialism and corruption emphasised the need for a fairer world.

He noted that his critique of European colonization shouldn’t be misinterpreted as hatred for European people.

He said: “I’m against European colonisation and imperialism but that does not mean that I’m against European people.

“Many Europeans have been our allies in the fight against greed and unfair systems, to make the world a fairer place for everyone.

“Being against colonisation does not mean being against Europeans, many have stood with us in the fight for justice and fairness.”

