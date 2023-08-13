I’m About To Return The Human Head To My Herbalist When I Was Arrested – Suspects

A suspected ritualist, Franklin Akinyosuyi has told the men of the Ondo State Police Command that he was on the verge of returning the human head in his custody to the herbalist who gave him before he was arrested.

Akinyosuyi, 26 said he procured the human head to boost his business and when it did not work as expected, he wanted to return and seek a refund before he was reported to the police who arrested him.

According to him, it was untold hardship and low patronage which threatened his business that made him visit an herbalist who promised to make rituals that would boost his business.

Akinyosuyi was arrested by operatives of the Anti- crime section attached to Funmbi-Fagun Police Station, in Ondo town in Ondo West local government area of the State. He was paraded alongside two herbalists, and three others at the command headquarters in Akure at the weekend.

The suspect told Journalists that the human head was discovered in his rented apartment located in the Elewuro area of the community.

Akinyosuyi who confirmed the ownership of all the items found in his possession, noted that he brought all the items from his herbalist who resides in Ikirun, Ifelodun local government area of Osun State to boost his photography and boutique business.

His words “I am a photographer and I own a boutique as well. It was last year that my uncle took me to a herbalist. I explained to him that my business was not moving well, so he asked me to pay N200,000 to make a concoction for me which I paid within three weeks.

“After he was done, he called me to come to pick it and that was last year November. He directed that I should be bathing with the human head every Thursday at exactly 1 am. I used it for a month but didn’t see any difference in my business. So, I had to call the herbalist and told him to refund my money.

“I also asked him to come and pick up the human head as well but he refused to come and pick it up, but he had started refunding my money because he already sent me N20,000. So, on that faithful day, I decided to go and put it outside my apartment so that he will pick it up. So I dropped it in my backyard. Unfortunately, I went out and before I could return, my landlord’s children saw it, informed their father and they ultimately called the police.

“After we were arrested, the herbalist claimed that he paid someone to get the human head”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya while giving details of the suspect said: “On the 6th of August, 2023, a case of unlawful possession of human head was reported at Fagun Division against Franklin Akinyosoye, 26, who claimed to be a photographer and also own a boutique in Ondo town.

“The suspect was challenged by his landlord for keeping a bag in a corner of the compound and the landlord was suspicious and asked the young man to open the bag. When he did, a human skull was found in the bag. After he was arrested, he claimed it was given to him by a native doctor in Osun State.

“Further interrogation and investigation led to the arrest of one Oyegoke Dare an evangelist, who gave the skull and other fetish materials to the suspect, one Oyelade Sarafa a herbalist who also confessed to have helped in procuring the skull from one Asekun (a vigilante) in Ikirun was also arrested. Two other suspects mentioned in connection with the case are currently at large”

She said the Police also arrested a 47-year-old football coach, Bankole Oginni for allegedly killing his ex-lover with hot water in Akure the state capital.

She said: “On August 6, a young lady reported at ‘B’ Division Akure, that Bankole Oginni Oluwole, male, 47years invited her Sister Bosede Adejoro, 45years to visit him at Danjuma Street Akure in his father’s house via a phone call. She did not return home on the said day and her phone was switched off and all efforts to contact her proved abortive.

“So, the next day, the daughter in the company of the deceased sister and the brother-in-law traced the house of the suspect to Danjuma, Okearo and on getting there found the lifeless body of her mother in his room, with her legs tied, patches showing that hot water had been poured on her body and her stomach cut opened with her intestines removed from her stomach.

“During the investigation, the suspect claimed the woman slumped immediately she got to the house and he was scared and decided to pour her hot water and tied her leg to enable him to dispose of her body after removing her intestine”.

The Police Image Maker said its personnel also arrested a 30-year-old Mohammed Musa, for hacking a farmer, Dada Itopa to death at Ebira camp, off Ipele, in Owo council area of the state.

Odunlami-Omisanya said “On the 7th of August, 2023 at about 0800hrs, One Dada Itopa ‘M’ aged 45years a pastor and his wife Dada Bose went to their farmland at Ebira camp Ipele in the company of two labourers, Mohammed Musa ‘M’ aged 30years and Omatai ‘m’ who is now at large to help them clear weeds on their farmland and a sum of N11,000:00 was agreed upon for workmanship.

“In the process, Omatai requested a cutlass from Dada Itopa under the pretence that he wanted to use it to work on the farm but hacked Dada to death.

“The victim’s wife, who tried crying for help to prevent him from escaping was also matched on the head by Mohammed Musa, the victim is currently at the Hospital.

“In the course of the investigation, Mohammed Musa confessed that they attacked because they needed to deliver a human head to a herbalist who requested it in Ipele.”