I’m a Talent Developer, Bosso Claps Back at Critics

Ladan Bosso, the head coach of the Flying Eagles, has responded to critics who doubted his managerial ability following the team’s early exit from the 2024 African Games.

The U-20 squad managed to secure only one victory, a penalty shoot-out win against South Sudan, during the African Games. They suffered defeats to Uganda and Senegal, which attracted criticism from Nigerians who called for his immediate sacking.

Bosso has worked with the Nigeria Football Federation for many years, and some of his critics claim that he has nothing to show for his long-standing years of service. However, Bosso defended himself by highlighting his track record of developing players for the Super Eagles.