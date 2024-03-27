I’m A ‘Mad Man’ For Agriculture – Obasanjo

Nigeria’s former President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described himself as “a madman for agriculture.”

Obasanjo made the remark at the 9th International Trade Exhibition and Conference on Agrofood, Plastics, Printing, and Packaging in Lagos on Tuesday, March 26.

Obasanjo harped on the need to promote agribusiness for food security, nutrition security, employment, wealth creation, poverty elimination and income generation, particularly, foreign exchange.

According to him, the drive towards food security in the country must encapsulate food availability, affordability and accessibility.

Obasanjo said, “A friend of mine told me you must be a madman. I asked him what he meant, and he said if I was not a madman I would not have gone into agriculture.

“So, I am a madman for agriculture. When it has to do with agriculture, you can be sure that when you call me, I will answer.

“Food security starts with availability. We must be able to produce enough. Then there is affordability. We must be able to get everybody who needs food to be able to get the food that they need. Then there is accessibility. We must get food to where it is needed.

“Almost 40 per cent of our food goes to waste after cultivation. So, food security and nutrition security make agribusiness important.”