I’m A ‘Juju’ Worshipper – Seun Kuti

Popular Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has claimed that his family started Anglican Church in Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that Kuti’s great-grandfather and grandfather, Josiah Ransome-Kuti and Reverend Israel Oludotun Ransome-Kuti, respectively, were Anglican ministers in colonial Nigeria.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Spill With Phyna podcast, Seun stated that despite his family’s role in propagating Christianity in Nigeria, he is not a follower of the religion.

He boldly declared that he was a “juju” worshipper.

Seun Kuti urged other Africans to return to African traditional religions.

He said, “It was my family that started the Anglican side of Christianity in this country if you look back at it. We are among the pioneers. So, we’ve been there, we’ve done that and we’ve moved on. And we hope Africans can follow suit.

“I don’t go to church. Na juju me I dey do.”