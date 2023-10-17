I’m A Hero Of Democracy – Elisha Abbo

Elisha Abbo, the sacked senator from Adamawa North Senatorial District has described himself as “a hero and martyr of democracy.”

Abbo made this statement during a press conference held on Monday hours after the Court of Appeal invalidated his election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified Abbo’s election and removed him from the Senate.

It would be recalled that Abbo was proclaimed the winner of the February 25 National Assembly election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, Amos Yohanna, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenger, approached the Election Tribunal to challenge the outcome in court.

On Monday, October 16, the Court of Appeal in Abuja nullified Abbo’s election and removed him from the Senate.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the development, the controversial lawmaker and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed that his removal from the Senate was the result of a power struggle while reiterating the fact that he is still a champion of democracy.

In its ruling, the tribunal rejected Yohanna’s plea on the grounds that it lacked merit.

However, the PDP candidate petitioned the Appeal Court through his attorney Johnson Usman (SAN).

The Court of Appeal concurred with Usman that, in light of Section 137 of the Electoral Act of 2022, the results clearly demonstrated that the Electoral Act had not been followed.

The court then took the illegitimate votes out of the parties’ totals and determined that Yohanna and the PDP had received a majority of legal votes to win the election.

The three-member panel presided over by Justice C.E. Nwosu-Iheme, in a judgement, ordered INEC to issue a Certificate of Return to Yohanna as validly elected lawmaker for the senatorial district.