I’m A Feminist But I Don’t Support Disrespectful Wives’ – Funke Akindele

Prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has publicly identified herself as a feminist.

Speaking in a viral video on social media, the actress noted that despite her feminist nature, she does not encourage women to disrespect their husbands.

The “Box Office Queen” made this revelation while speaking during an interview with skitmaker, Kamo State and his wife.

Speaking further, the mother of two urged men to treat women “Specially”, noting the importance of women’s economic power in their homes.

“I’m a feminist but I don’t support a woman disrespecting her husband. Make sure you do what is right.

“I believe that we are not the weaker gender. Men are supposed to treat women specially with respect. Also, men should not feel a woman belongs in the kitchen and talk to her anyhow.

“We women are strong and bold. Our economic power is very important, that is why we should make sure we have the power and protect the power so we can support our husbands.”

