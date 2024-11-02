I’m a beast on my works –Tiwa Savage

Share

Kelekele Love crooner, Tiwa Savage, has revealed in a recent interview that one thing she is indeed savage about is her works, stressing that her job puts her in automatic beast mode.

She explained: “I think I’m a beast when it comes to my works, I tend to not take no for an answer and I can call you a million times till the work is done. I could wake up at 6am to pester you on why it’s not done or until you give me a reason. If not, I’d find another way to get it done. I think when it comes to work, that’s where the savagery comes in. In my personal life and friends, I’m a softie.”

Tiwa savage however described her current phase of life as her ‘Pheonix era,’ staying the beginning of a new phase for her borne from the ashes of her last.

She said: “I’m currently in my phoenix era, I’ve got the tattoo on my neck. She’s gone through the fire and is just getting out. It’s a rebirth and I’m coming out stronger in terms of love, heartbreaks. I’m a point in life where I’m able to set boundaries and be able to enjoy my hard work. This is the rebirth of Tiwa savage.”

Share

Please follow and like us: