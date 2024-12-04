I’m 50 Times Bigger Than Asake – Blaqbonez

Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, has claimed he is 50 times bigger than Grammy-nominated singer, Asake.
Blaqbonez made this claim while reacting to a resurfaced 2019 tweet from Asake, then an up-and-coming artist, asking him to follow back.
It all started when an X user with the handle @thejacobsss claimed that it’s hilarious to rank Asake higher than Blaqbonez, which the rapper reckoned, saying he’s a much bigger artist than Asake.
The fan wrote: “Asake is big, but saying he’s bigger than Blaqbonez is pure comedy walai,”
Blaqbonez concurred: “Like people are funny. I’m 50x bigger. I sold out the O2 Arena in 1 minute; it took him longer.”
