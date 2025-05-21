She made this known in a recent interview on Thanks for Coming podcast.

During the interview, Doyin expressed that she usually likes her men to be way older than her.

When the show host asked what her age was, she claimed to be 36.

According to her, a lot of people tend to mistake her age, assuming that she is way younger than her true age.

Speaking further, she revealed that she has a child, whose gender and identity she didn’t reveal.

She said: “I’m 36. Many people don’t believe me when I say it. I’m going to be 37 by August. And I have a child…”

Reaction trailing this posts;

@Dr_Pharouk said: “All na l!e. Doyin weh I sabi for school back then in Unilag. Oya now ”

@girlhives wrote: “She seemed pretty young for 36. I love her body.”

@hertfordharry wrote: “Single mother but have a child, WOW”

@FolajeuwoNelson stated: “Which older guys would want to settle with you or he’s settling for less? Probably side chick or second wife or maybe baby mama.

36 and a single mother? O lo far.”

@deman_005 wrote: “I love her for this, alot of our ladies ain’t proud of their first blood, and this alone raise a major concern in our society of today, ladies see it to be fun flushing their children to gutter, an tomorrow they’ll later be hustling church by church in seek of those same children”

