Ilubirin Housing Phase 1 Ready By 2026 – Commissioner

The Lagos State Government says it is committed to completing the first phase of nearly 200 Ilubirin Foreshore Housing units by 2026.

Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, made this known during a site inspection yesterday.

He was accompanied by senior officials from the ministry and the Ilubirin development team. The commissioner expressed optimism that the project’s first phase would be delivered on time.

He said the visit aimed to assess progress and obtain solid commitments from the developers. Akinderu-Fatai stated: “We are here for you to see ongoing developments.

“From the expressway, it may appear as if nothing is happening. But much is being done behind the scenes.” He said previous issues with drainage and site access had mostly been resolved.

He also revealed that approval had been granted for a bridge to ease movement into the estate. The commissioner explained that: “This is a mixed-use project – for work, living, leisure – including a hotel.