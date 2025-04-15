Ilubamito Family Petitions Sanwo-Olu, IGP Over Land Grabbers’ Activities

Share

Members of the Aminatu Ilubamito family of Onigbongbo, Maryland, Lagos, have petitioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Inspector General of Police, and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Command, Onikan, over the alleged malicious destruction of their properties and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

In the petition written by their lawyer, Mr Victor Kolade, the family alleged that Monsuru, Ganiyu, Oluwasegun, Wakeel, Tajudeen, Ojo, Adekunle, Segun, William, and others engaged in acts of malicious damage, forgery, fraudulent conversion, and forcible entry of their properties.

The disputed properties are located at No. 713, Iya Oloye Crescent, Ismail Estate, Idiroko, Onigbongbo, and Nos. 291, 293, 295, and 297, Ikorodu Road, Idiroko Bus Stop, Onigbongbo, Maryland, Lagos.

According to the petition, the family are the recognised owners of the properties, which they have peacefully possessed and managed for decades.

They referenced a judgment by Justice Adeyinka Morgan of the Lagos High Court in Suit No. AB/31/57, declared the family as the statutory owners of approximately 30.98 acres of land at Ismail Estate, including the properties now in contention.

In the suit filed by Joseph Atunrase and Bamgbola Amao against Kamil Ismail and six others, the court dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims in their entirety.

