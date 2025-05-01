Ilubamito Family Cries Out To Governor, Police Over Fresh Demolition Of Property In Maryland

Share

Members of the Aminatu Ilubamito family of Onigbongbo, Maryland, Lagos State have again cried out to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Inspector General of Police, and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, over the alleged demolition of their property without any valid court judgment.

The family, through their lawyer, Mr. Victor Kolade, had earlier, in a petition dated March 4, 2025, accused certain individuals: namely Monsuru, Ganiyu, Oluwasegun, Wakeel, Tajudeen, Ojo, Adekunle, Segun, William and others of malicious damage, forgery, fraudulent conversion, and forcible entry into their properties.

The accused parties have since denied all allegations. In a letter dated April 16, 2025, the Kuyasi Awuse family, through their legal representative, Mr. Yinka Muyiwa, denied the allegations, describing them as false and unfounded.

Despite these denials, the Ilubamito family alleged that a group of fierce-looking thugs, allegedly acting on instructions of the Kuyasi Awuse family recently descended on their properties and carried out a fresh round of demolitions.

Several buildings were reportedly destroyed in the attack. In a statement, the Ilubamito family decried the continued disregard for the rule of law, revealing that both families had been invited by the Police to appear and present court judgments or any other valid documents to substantiate their respective claims to the disputed land.

However, while the Ilubamito family honoured the invitation and tendered their documents, the Kuyasi Awuse family allegedly failed to show up.

“It is unfortunate that the Kuyasi Awuse family has refused to appear before the Police or present any valid documents,” the Ilubamito family said.

“We are a peace-loving family. We have chosen to follow the law, not violence, and we have in our possession a valid court judgment declaring us the rightful owners of the land.”

Share