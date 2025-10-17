Ilorin: MURIC, MSSN Condemn Rights Violation As Govt School Bars Students Over Hijab

The Kwara State chapters of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) have expressed deep concern over the recent incident at Federal Staff School, Adewole, Ilorin, where a Muslim female student was reportedly denied entry for wearing the hijab.

In separate statements, both groups condemned the repeated disregard for constitutional rights, describing the action as a violation of the student’s freedom of religion as guaranteed under Section 38(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

They called on the school management and the Federal Ministry of Education to investigate the incident immediately and ensure the student returns to school without further harassment or intimidation.

It was learnt that a viral video making rounds online shows a security guard and a female teacher at Federal Staff School, Adewole, Ilorin, barring a Muslim student from entering the school premises over her hijab citing the school’s so-called “code of conduct” which allegedly forbids the use of hijab.

Reacting, the Chairman of MURIC in Kwara, Barr. Taofeek Jaji, described the act as discriminatory and a clear violation of Section 38(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantees Nigerians the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion— including the right to manifest and practice one’s faith.

“This constitutional provision has been upheld in multiple court rulings, including the Supreme Court,” he said, calling for disciplinary measures against any school official found guilty of infringing on students’ rights. “Any staff involved in this discriminatory act should face appropriate sanctions under the law to serve as a deterrent,” Jaji added.

Hijab is a constitutional right, not a fashion choice Barr. Jaji reminded stakeholders that the hijab is a religious obligation for Muslim females not a fashion accessory and its use in public institutions is a legitimate expression of faith protected under the 1999 Constitution (as amended). He described it as unlawful for any public school to impose a dress code or “code of conduct” that infringes upon Muslim girls’ right to practice their religion.

Barr. Jaji urged parents to promptly report any cases of harassment, discrimination, or denial of access to education due to hijab use, so that legal and administrative steps can be taken to defend their rights. MURIC reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful advocacy and legal engagement in protecting the rights of Muslims.

It also urged calm from Muslim parents and community leaders while it follows up with the relevant authorities. The group called on the Kwara State Government and the Federal Ministry of Education to issue a clear directive affirming Muslim students’ right to wear hijab in public schools and to prevent a recurrence of such discrimination.