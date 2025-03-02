Ilorin innovative hub to create 10,000 jobs, kicks off in 2026

Share

As IHS Nigeria sets to commence incubation and acceleration programmes at the newly built Ilorin Innovation Hub, it has been disclosed that the Innovative Hub will create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians, focusing on digital skills, artificial intelligence, agricultural technology, and energy innovation.

This came as it has been disclosed that the facility which will be commissioned in 2026, also complements IHS Nigeria’s ongoing partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy on the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Learning Community, aimed at empowering three million Nigerians with critical digital skills.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the the facility has been designed and built as an ecosystem to help nurture creative talents, drive technological innovations, entrepreneurship, and overall economic growth across Kwara State in particular and Nigeria in general.

It is said to have been aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda of investing in the digital economy to stimulate local industries, enhance competitiveness, increase productivity and provide millions of Nigerians with new skills, as well as long-term employment and wealth creation opportunities.

As part of their commitment, IHS Nigeria is working with two programme managers, Co-creation Hub (CcHub) and Future Africa, to facilitate the rollout of programmes aimed at empowering startups, businesses, and young innovators with the tools to succeed in the digital economy.

CcHub is a leading pan-African creative and innovation ecosystem enabler.

They will design and implement sustainable models to help build capacity for innovation, support top innovators and startups in the region, and strengthen the innovation ecosystem, further helping attract and connect key players.

Future Africa is an innovation fund dedicated to supporting founders who are shaping Africa’s future.

They will oversee the implementation of three key programs: Advanced Technical Leadership Training, Corporate Innovation and Accelerator Programme; and Ecosystem Development and Mentorship Initiative.

Through the above programmes, IHS Nigeria and the Kwara State Government are aiming to help stimulate the growth of the technological ecosystem in Kwara State and across Nigeria.

In October 2024, the Hub invited young artists from Kwara State and across Nigeria to participate in an Arts Hackathon by submitting art works that resonate with the themes of innovation, creativity, and local community development.

CEO, IHS Nigeria, Mohamad Darwish, commented: “I am extremely proud of IHS Nigeria’s role in developing the Ilorin Innovation Hub. This marks another critical milestone in IHS’ efforts to improve the lives of people in our operating communities by supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, and overall wealth creation in Nigeria. As Nigeria’s backbone of digital possibilities, and an enabler of mobile connectivity, we believe this hub will create opportunities for millions of Nigerians with brilliant ideas looking for the facilities, training, expertise, mentorship and funding support to turn their ideas into viable businesses,” he said.

