Ilorin Durbar: Group Advocates Independent Funding

The Ilorin Emirate Concerned Group has called for the independent funding of the 2025 Durbar celebrations, urging that the cultural event be insulated from political influence and government patronage.

The group made this appeal on Monday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during a press briefing addressed by its Secretary, Mallam Shuaib Nuhu.

He called on the 2025 Durbar Committee, inaugurated by the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), to raise funds solely from well-meaning, apolitical sons and daughters of the Emirate.

Nuhu emphasized that the Durbar is a celebration of the Emirate’s rich cultural heritage and should be preserved as a symbol of unity, not a tool for political manipulation.

“It is deeply disturbing to see a revered cultural institution risk being turned into a political pawn by those seeking to exploit the 2025 Durbar for personal or partisan gain,” he said.

“We are using this platform to alert the Durbar Committee to the creeping political interference threatening the integrity of the celebrations. The Durbar must remain a unifying community event, devoid of political coloration.”

He further expressed concern over the committee’s apparent lack of adequate funding just weeks before the event, blaming the delay on political distractions and influence.

“It is sad to note that with barely three weeks to go, the committee has yet to mobilize sufficient funds for the successful hosting of the festival,” Nuhu lamented.

He urged the IEDPU to ensure that fundraising is focused on engaging well-to-do indigenes who are genuinely committed to the cultural heritage of the Emirate, rather than politicians looking to score points.

“The Durbar committee must desist from politicising this historic event. It belongs to the community and should be preserved as such,” he added.

The group reiterated its commitment to promoting peace, cultural pride, and unity within the Ilorin Emirate, urging stakeholders to put the interest of the community above partisan considerations.

