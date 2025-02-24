Ilori: We Must Rebuild Confidence In Driving Nigeria Towards $1trn Economy

Share

The President/Chairman of Council, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mrs. Yetunde Ilori, has called on insurance operators to reinforce public trust and rebuild confidence in order to contribute adequately to the economy.

Ilori, who gave the advice at the CIIN Year 2025 Business Outlook in Lagos, said the theme of the event, ‘Budget of Restoration: Insurance Industry Tool for Unlocking Sustainable Growth,’ could not have been timelier.

According to her, “it speaks to the urgent need for us, as an industry, to rebuild confidence, embrace innovation and leverage our unique role in driving Nigeria towards a $1 trillion economy.”

Describing the Business Outlook as an event that has, over the years, become a cornerstone of strategic conversations aimed at positioning the insurance industry as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic growth, she said:

“To move our industry forward, we must take decisive and strategic actions enhancing public trust, prioritising prompt claims settlement and customer-centric policies, embracing technology by leveraging digital solutions and insurtech to improve accessibility and efficiency, strengthening regulatory frameworks through ensuring compliance and governance that foster industry stability, building strategic partnerships by working with government, private sector stakeholders, and international bodies to drive industry-wide progress and financial literacy and awareness through educating the public on the benefits and importance of insurance.

“Integrity and ethical practice must be at the core of our industry. We must uphold the highest standards to regain public trust and ensure that insurance is seen not just as a financial instrument but as a pillar of economic stability.”

She pointed out that the disruptions of recent years—economic uncertainty, evolving risks, and shifting consumer expectations—had made it clear that insurance is not just a safeguard but a strategic enabler of national growth.

“As we gather here today, we must collectively ask, how can we deepen insurance penetration and ensure that every Nigerian understands and embraces the value of insurance?

“What innovative solutions can we introduce to address emerging risks in sectors such as agriculture, technology, and health? How do we strengthen collaboration between the insurance and pension industries to provide holistic financial security for Nigerians? These are critical questions that this year’s Business Outlook seeks to answer.

My dear colleagues, the future of our industry is in our hands. This is the time for us to re-commit to our profession, embrace the opportunities ahead, and drive the change we want to see.

“To achieve this, we must: prioritise claims settlement and customer experience to rebuild trust, invest in technology-driven solutions for seamless insurance access, strengthen partnerships with government and private sector stakeholders, foster financial literacy to ensure more Nigerians understand the benefits of insurance.”“

