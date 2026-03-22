Iloenyosi Inaugurates Anambra FA’s Standing Committees

The Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA) has constituted its new standing committees. In a statement on Friday by board member, Chairman, media and communications, Chidozie George, after their emergency virtual board meeting on Thursday night presided by Chairman, Chikelue Iloenyosi (General), the list of the ten committees was released.

The committees are organising, and the competitions committee headed by Vice Chairman, Victor Aniekwena, the Finance Committee led by Ifejika Johnson, and the Referees Appointment committee chaired by Rtd.

FIFA referee, Ijeoma Nwosu, the Technical Committee is headed by Coach Donatus Ezeokafor. Others are the Women’s Football development committee chaired by Cordelia Akanna, which has former Super Falcons star and Coach, Maureen Mmadu as one of the members, the Disciplinary Committee, which has Prince Michael Mbaezue as Chairman, and the Marketing/Sponsorship as well as the Media and Communications committees, which are chaired by Ralph Chidozie George.

The Players’ Status Committee is led by Olisa Onuchukwu while the Grassroots & Youth Development Committee is led by Azubuike Okeke. ANSFA secretary, Ralph Nweke is the Secretary of all the standing committees.