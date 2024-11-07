Ilobu In Mourning Over COAS Lagbaja’s Death

Share

Residents of Ilobu, the Headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State, were yesterday thrown into mourning following the untimely death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen.Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, who died at the age of 56 after a period of illness.

The passing of Lagbaja, an indigene of Ilobu, was announced in a statement signed by the President’s adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, yesterday.

Onanuga noted that President Bola Tinubu expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this difficult time.

When Our Correspondent visited the sleepy town, residents of the town were seen wearing a mourning look. The ongoing celebration of Ilobu day anniversary which had started few days ago with its grand finale billed to hold on Saturday was suddenly suspended indefinitely.

Profile

Lieutenant General Lagbaja was a renowned figure, born in Ilobu, from Oyadele’s Compound, Irepodun Local Government of Osun State, on February 28, 1968. He had distinguished himself in military career, serving as the Chief of Army Staff since June 2023.

His contributions to Nigeria’s military will be deeply missed. We want FG release His body to us- Family In the meantime, the family of the late COAS has demanded the immediate release of his body by the Federal Government for a befitting burial.

The family head, Pa Tajudeen Lagbaja, made the demand in a chat with New Telegraph. The physically traumatized aged family head said: “it would be good and nice for the Federal Government to assist us by releasing the body of our departed son for the entire Ilobu community because of who he was when he was alive to the town.”

He expressed deep sorrow over the departed soul, saying the people of Ilobu would be glad to give their son a befitting burial in his community because of the exemplary leadership he displayed when he was alive He further said Lagbaja’s death had devastated him which if care is not taken that sad event may likely take his own life too because the news of his death has brought confusion and sorrow to the entire community.

The old man recalled that though, many deaths have been recorded in the family in the past, but the recent sad event of Taoreed was most devastating.

Death devastating –Olobu

In the same vein, the traditional ruler of the ancient town of Ilobu, His Royal Majesty Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan II, has described the passage of Lagbaja as a painful exit and disastrous to the Nation.

Oba Olaniyan expressed deep sadness over the passing of Lagbaja whom he described as one of the illustrous sons of the town.

The monarch added that the sad development led to the immediate suspension of all ongoing activities marking the 2024 Ilobu Day Celebration as a way of showing respect and admiration the people of Ilobu have for Lagbaja.

Its heartbreaking –Asiwaju

Also, the Asiwaju and Aare Musulumi of Ilobuland, Chief Azeez Kolade, has extended his condolences to his Royal Majesty Ashiru Olatoye Olaniyan 11 JP and the people of Ilobu over the sudden passing of Lagbaja, one of the illustrious sons of the town.

Kolade described the news of passing of Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja as sad and heartbreaking. He said: “The death of Taoreed Lagbaja is devastating, but death is inevitable. It is a great loss to Ilobu people.”

Ilobu day anniversary suspended

The 2024 Ilobu day celebration billed to take place on Saturday, has been suspended indefinitely. The Chairman, IlobuAsake Development Union (IDU) Pastor Olufemi Salako, IDU announced the immediate suspension of Ilobu day celebration following the death of Lagbaja.

He said: “The IlobuAsake Development Union, the umbrella body of all sons and daughters of Ilobu, is greatly shocked by the untimely demise of a great member of the Union, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

“We take solace in the legacy of service, gallantry, diligence and commitment to Nigeria, he left behind.

“In view of the sad development, the National Executive of IDU has announced immediate suspension of all ongoing activities marking the 2024 Ilobu Day Celebration, announcement of a new date for the event shall be made later.”

