Ilobanafor To Attend African Union Workshop On Language Empowerment

Share

Cletus Ilobanafor, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of CEOAFRICA, a prominent online media platform focused on projecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa, is set to participate in the upcoming Operational Workshop for the establishment of the ACALAN Continental Youth Committee for the Empowerment of African Languages (ACYCEAL).

The workshop, organised by the African Academy of Languages (ACALAN)—the language agency of the African Union—will be held from May 27 to 28, 2025, at the African Union Commission Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

With the theme “Empowering African Youth through Language Innovation and Digital Technologies,” the event aims to mobilise youth engagement and foster innovative strategies to promote and preserve African languages across the continent.

In a statement, Prince Ilobanafor expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, noting its alignment with key African Union frameworks such as Aspiration 5 of the AU Agenda 2063, the Language Plan of Action for Africa (LPAA), and the ACALAN Strategic Plan (2022–2032).

He will join other participants in expert presentations, panel discussions, and working groups focused on drafting operational frameworks and actionable plans for ACYCEAL. He also looks forward to engaging in critical policy conversations, particularly those surrounding Assembly Decision 796 on Kiswahili and the Decade of African Languages.

Prince Ilobanafor emphasised the importance of collaboration among youth, developers, and investors in language technology. “Collaboration is vital for achieving our goals,” he said, adding that the workshop offers a valuable opportunity to build strategic partnerships.

His role on the African Languages Week Coordinating Committee (ALWCC) further underscores his commitment to preserving African linguistic heritage and advancing its role in the digital age.

The workshop is expected to be a landmark event in promoting cultural identity and empowering African youth through technology-driven language solutions.

Share