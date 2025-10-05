Ilobanafor Receives Nat’l Youth Empowerment Award

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CEOAFRICA, Cletus Ilobanafor, has been honoured with the prestigious Sir Ahmadu Bello Platinum Award by the Council of Northern Youth Advocates of Nigeria (CNYAN) in Abuja.

The award, presented on October 4, 2025, recognizes Ilobanafor’s immense contributions towards promoting national unity and youth empowerment.

He was also celebrated for his role as the Garkuwan Matasan Arewa (Defender of Northern Youth) and an Icon and Cynosure of Nation Building.

Speaking during the presentation at the CNYAN headquarters, the council’s president reaffirmed their commitment to tackling critical challenges in Northern Nigeria, particularly the rising number of out-of-school children.

“We have called for an increase in budget allocation to education in Northern Nigeria,” he stated. “Perhaps this will help reduce the number of out-of-school children. We urge the government to invest in education and explore ways to take these children off the streets so they can be useful to themselves and society.”

He praised Ilobanafor for his exemplary track record and impact on national development.

“Your life isn’t a predicament but a blessing to this generation and the ones yet unborn. The sky will not be your limit; we are ready to work and partner with you,” he said.

Muhammed also commended Ilobanafor’s efforts in positively projecting Africa’s image, his advocacy for youth, and his contributions to fostering national unity.

According to the council, Ilobanafor’s nomination followed a thorough vetting process. His recognition comes at a time when national peace and integration are major priorities.

The inscription on the award read:

“In appreciation of your immense contribution towards a united, one indivisible Nigeria; being a vanguard of youth emancipation and serving as a bridge of national unity and consensus.”

In his acceptance speech, Ilobanafor expressed deep gratitude to the youth of Northern Nigeria for the honour.

“I am so honored to receive this award from the youth of the Northern extraction, the youth who are the future of tomorrow. So I accept this wholeheartedly,” he said.

He also spoke passionately about his anti-malaria advocacy, noting that beyond his work at CEOAFRICA, eliminating malaria is a core mission.

He announced that Geneith Pharmaceuticals Ltd has donated ₦1 billion to support the Geneith Health Competition, which aims to empower secondary and tertiary students to become ambassadors in the fight against malaria.

Ilobanafor urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritize youth development, stressing that:

“Nigerian youths are the biggest asset we have. Investing in our youths is essential for the Nigeria we want.”

He added,

“Our country is blessed with many wonderful resources, including our youth. All we are asking for is to give the youth an opportunity to serve, and Nigeria will be a better country.”

The award ceremony not only celebrated Ilobanafor’s achievements but also inspired a renewed commitment among attendees to work for a more unified and prosperous Nigeria.

Cletus Ilobanafor’s leadership, advocacy, and vision continue to serve as a beacon of hope for youth empowerment and national unity.